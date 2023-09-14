From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has solicited the support of traditional rulers in the state for the equitable and fair distribution of palliatives donated by the Federal Government to the state to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

The Governor made the appeal when the Traditional Council of Emirs in the state paid a courtesy call on him at the Government House, Bauchi, on Wednesday.

He solicited the assistance of Emirs in the distribution of the Federal Government palliative by keeping a close watch to ensure that equity and transparency reign all throughout the distribution process.

Governor Bala Mohammed expressed his gratitude for a visit by the state Council of Emirs saying that such visits were indeed historic and encouraging.

The governor informed that respect for the traditional institutions is cardinal under his watch.

He reiterated the resolve of his administration to put Bauchi State first before any other consideration

Governor Mohammed appealed to the traditional rulers to closely monitor their domains with a view to checking the excesses of undesirable elements that may seek refuge from the onslaught of security operatives from other places.

He attributed the success of his administration to the massive support of the traditional institution and the entire people of the state.

He pledged that the administration would continue to partner with them in that regard.

The Governor then promised that the administration would review the remuneration of districts and village heads so as to keep them away from conniving with bad elements to bridge the security of their people.

The first-class emirs were led on the courtesy visit by the chairman of the council of Emirs in the state and the Emir of Bauchi Emirate Council, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu.

They commended Governor Bala Mohammed for infrastructural development and people-oriented projects in the state.

The Emirs also acknowledged the respect the governor accords to traditional institutions saying it is not a surprise as he comes from the same institution, being a son of the district head.

Represented by his deputy, the Emir of Katagum Alhaji Umar Faruk ii, Adamu said that they were in the Government House to personally commend the Governor and encourage him to sustain the tempo in bringing development and prosperity to Bauchi State.

The Emir of Bauchi said the Council of Emirs is not unaware of the Governor’s concern for the welfare of the traditional institutions that were hitherto relegated to the background.

The Council of Emirs then reiterated their support for his administration and called on the newly constituted state executive council to work with the aim of bringing development to Bauchi State.