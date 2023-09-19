From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed.of Baucbi State has flagged off the construction of the N2.4b 19km Liman Katagum-Luda – Lekka rural road to connect the State capital to other communities in Bauchi Local Government Area.

The road project is expected to be completed in 18 months.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with development Partners under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAM), a World Bank Intervention Programme.

Flagging off the project at Liman Katagum on Monday, Governor Mohammed said the road would open up agrarian communities of Liman Katagum, Luda, Lekka and Gudum as well as towns and villages in Unguwar Malam, Yola, Hammadada, Yard Borno, Unguwar Baraya and Falla.

Governor Mohammed disclosed that the State Government has paid counterpart fund of N1.9b which will also cover similar projects in other parts of the state.

He said that the decision to key into the intervention programme was to address infrastructural gap in the rural areas, enhance food production and provide access to markets and basic amenities.

He advised contractors to adhere to the project specification saying the project office would monitor and evaluate to ensure quality work is delivered.

National Project Coordinator, Engr. Aminu Muhammad Bodinga said the Bauchi- was taking the lead among the 19 benefiting states by fulfilling all the requirements to secure the intervention in good time.

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Rural Development, Faruq Mustapha said over 1000 kilometers road would be constructed across the state

that under the RAAM Project to reduce the number of roads in deplorable condition.