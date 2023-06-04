From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State yesterday emerged Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum to replace Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State announced this immediately after their closed-door meeting held at Governor Mohammed’s office yesterday.

The governors and other PDP bigwigs, including the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had stormed the Banquet Hall of Government House, Bauchi for a retreat for elected officials.

Fintiri said that the governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, was elected Vice Chairman of the forum. He said the Bauchi State Governor was elected based on his competence and capability to steer the forum to greater heights.

Responding, Governor Mohammed promised to work hand-in-hand with his colleagues for the development of the party.

Mohammed, who said his emergence was a mark of honour to him and the entire people of Bauchi State, urged his colleagues to support him in order to move the forum and the PDP forward.

Governors who were present included Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang (Plateau), Lt. Col. Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dauda Lawal Dare (Zamfara), Sir Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Pastor Umo Bassey Eno (Akwa Ibom) and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa).

Other were: Ademola Jackson Adeleke (Osun State), Sherrif Oborevwori (Delta) Douye Diri (Bayelsa) Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo), who was represented by Philip Shuaibu, his deputy.

Other dignitaries at the retreat were, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Ag National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Aliyu Damagum, former governor of Sokoto, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former governor of Adamawa, Boni Haruna, former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, former governor of Niger, Aliyu Babangida, Adolphus Wabara acting chairman, Board of Trustees, Senator Dino Melayi and Senator Abdul Ningi, other.