From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has on Saturday emerged Chairman of the people Democratic party (PDP) governor’s forum to replace Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Govenor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State announced this immediately after their closed door meeting held at Governor Mohammed’s office on Saturday.

The governors and other PDP bigwigs, including the Presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had stormed the Banquet Hall of Government House, Bauchi for a retreat for elected officials.

Fintiri said that the governor of Rivers State,, Sir Siminalayi Fubara was elected Vice Chairman of the forum.

He said the Bauchi State Governor was elected based on his competence and capability to steer the forum to greater heights.

Responding, the new chairman of the PDP governor’s forum promised to work hand in hand with colleagues for the development of the party.

Mohammed, who said his emergence was a mark of honour to him and the entire people of Bauchi State, urged his colleagues to support him in order to move the forum.and the PDP forward.

Governors who were present were Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of Plateau State, Lt. Col. Kefas Agbu of Taraba State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Dauda Lawal Dare of Zamfara, Sir Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State.

Other are: Ademola Jackson Adeleke of Osun State, Sherrif Oborevwori of Delta, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Peter Ndubuisi of Enugu State and Godwin Obaseke of Edo represented by his deputy, Philip Shuaibu.

Other dignitaries at the retreat were, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Ag National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Aliyu Damagum, former governor of Sokoto, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, fomer governor of Adamawa, Boni Haruna, former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, former governor of Niger, Aliyu Babangida, Adolphus Wabara acting chairman Board of Trustees, Senator Dino Melayi and Senator Abdul Ningi, other.