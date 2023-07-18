From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the dissolution of all the 20 Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen in the state with immediate effect.

The governor’s action was conveyed in a press released signed by the Secretary to the State Government Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, issued to journalists on Tuesday, July 18.

“Accordingly, the Chairmen Local Government Caretaker are therefore directed to hand over the affairs of the Local Government to their respective Heads of Administration pending the appointment of substantive Caretaker Committees,” the release stated.

“Government wishes all the Local Government Caretaker Committee members success in their future endeavours.

“However, this press release superseded the earlier.”