From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has cried out following the collapse of the bridge linking Gombe and Bauchi states yet again.

The collapse of the bridge has been a recurrent phenomenon every rainy season, preventing hitch-free movement of commuters from Bauchi and Gombe states.

It collapsed three times in 2022 following the failure to repair it by the Federal Government but was only partly mended with pieces of rocks to provide temporary measures.

Governor Mohammed visited the site of the collapsed bride and called on the Federal Government to find a permanent solution to the problem.

He spoke during an unscheduled inspection visit on Sunday to the failed portion at Kalajanga, the village where the bridge linking the two states collapsed due to a heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Following the latest development, motorists playing the road are stranded with no choice but to follow the Gombe – Dukku – Darazo highway to Bauchi, Jos and Abuja

Mohammed who saw the level of damage, ordered the contractor handling the road project to create an alternative road before official reconstruction of the bridge.