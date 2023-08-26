From Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed has assured of his administration’s full support to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in order to defeat banditry in the state through air surveillance.

Mohammed gave the assurance when Air Vice Marshal E. E Effiong, the Officer Commanding Special Operation Command of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Bauchi paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Bauchi, on Thursday.

The governor lamented the activities of suspected bandits who have been terrorising residents in Toro, Ningi, Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa Local Government areas of the state of recent.

“We have been almost overwhelmed by the preponderance of insecurity elements here and there by virtue of their operations in parts of the country,” he stated.

“Bauchi State is gateway to seven states and all the regions of the north, and so we are always having all these runaways that are coming here.”

Mohammed pledged to give maximum support to the Air Force Special Operation Command to flush out bandits and other criminal elements terrorising the state through air surveillance.

He was optimistic that the joint operation by the Special Operation in collaboration with other security agencies would end bandits’ incursion in the state

“This visit is very significant because I have always been looking forward to meeting them,” he said.

“The Special Operations has been doing do well in terms of air surveillance,” he stated.

The governor said his administration has established a robust relationship with the military, the police and other security agencies to address banditry.

“It is only auspicious for us to meet them (Nigeria Air Force) and thank them and give them our unalloyed support,” he stated.

He reiterated his commitment to making sure that security agencies in the state get all support to succeed in the task ahead.