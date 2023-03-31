From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed and the 31 lawmakers in the State Assembly elected on Friday, received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The presentation of Certificate of return to the governor-elect and members-elect followed their declaration as the winners of the 18th March Governorship and State Assembly Elections in the state.

Receiving his certificate at the State INEC Headquarters, Governor Mohammed promised to consolidate on the good governance he has started from the beginning of his first tenure towards sustainable development.

Mohammed expressed gratitude to God over the orderly and peaceful conduct of the elections.

He pledged to reciprocate the collective effort of the good people of Bauchi state through provision of people-oriented projects across the state.

While presenting the certificates to the governor and the state assembly members-elect, Bauchi state Resident Electoral Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission, Mohammed Nura, noted that the presentation of the Certificates was in compliance with Electoral Act of the Commission.

Governor Mohammed shortly after receiving his certificate of return, went straight to Ramat House where a mammoth crowd of supporters were waiting to cheer him up over his victory.