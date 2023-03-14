From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The forum of former Executive Chairmen of Local Government Councils in Bauchi State has condemned the violence that has ‘characterised campaigns of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The former Chairmen made this condemnation at a press briefing held at the NUJ Secretariat, Bauchi, on Tuesday, called on the people of the state to shun violence and perpetrators of evil ahead of the March 18 state and governorship elections.

Mahmud Abba Yana, former Chairman of Shira Local Government Area, who read a text on behalf of the former council Chairmen, lamented that several lives had been lost in violent campaigns in Akuyam town of Misau Local Government Area and the governor’s hometown in Duguri, Alkaleri local government area.

Yana, who was in company with Illiya Habila, former Chairman of Bogoro, among others, said the forum was concerned about the violence and called for peaceful campaigns where developmental issues are emphasized rather than violence.

“The vicious acts of violence witnessed in such campaigns if not curtailed will instil fear and apprehension in the minds of the hood people of the state in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly Elections in the state,” he said.

The forum urged the people of the state to shun violence and perpetrators of evil acts so as to have a peaceful election.

“We believe that our governor, Bala Andilkadir Mohammed, Kauran Bauchi, has made tremendous efforts in providing unprecedented developments to communities in the state in the last four years,” they said.

“We noted with gratitude the provision of roads across the state, educational facilities, provision of portable drinking water, health facilities, women and youth empowerment, construction and rehabilitation of palaces and houses of traditional rulers, agricultural inputs as well as security in the state.

“It is to the credit of the governor that developments unlike in past, with the provision of resources for rural projects by the Local Councils including the rehabilitation of the 20 Local Government Secretariats which are now wearing new looks”

The forum urged the electorate to elect the governor again to continue the hood works he has embarked upon.