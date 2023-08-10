From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Dr Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu has charged members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ to continue to exhibit integrity in the discharge of their duties.

The Emir gave the charge when the new leadership of NAWOJ paid him a courtesy call in his palace in Bauchi, on Wednesday.

The monarch advised female journalists not to compromise their integrity but to strive to be honest and professional in the discharge of their duties as the Fourth Estate of the realm in order to avoid tarnishing the image of the association.

He enjoined them to adhere to the ethics of the profession and serve as bridge builders between the government and the people.

The Emir implored NAWOJ members to mentor and educate young people to aspire to join the profession just as he charged them to create awareness that would bring about peace and unity.

He congratulated the newly elected chairperson and her executives, urging the leadership to take the mantle of leadership seriously.

Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu opined journalism as a profession has a direct impact on the populace hence media practitioners should be efficient, proactive and incorruptible.

“The press can be the voice of the voiceless,” he said.

“I believe journalism serves as a bridge between government and the people.

“I implore you (NAWOJ) to rise up to the challenge.

“I am glad to hear the chairperson said the association was ready to educate and empower people, especially women and girls.

“I advise you to take this noble profession more seriously because of information dissemination. It is expected of you to be honest at all times, be fair and courageous, especially in gathering information by adhering to the principles of worthiness and avoid conflicts of interest”

The traditional ruler urged female journalists to avoid activities that would compromise their integrity or damage their credibility.

Earlier in her remarks the chairperson of NAWOJ Rashida Yusuf explained that they were in the palace to seek for his blessings and guidance.

Yusuf said that NAWOJ under her leadership had initiated a lineup of activities that would have a direct bearing on the lives of women and girls in the state.

She appreciated the Emir for his time, counsel and advice and promised to initiate programmes that will touch lives positively in Bauchi State.