From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Coordinators of Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar in Bauchi State have expressed appreciation for his nomination as minister.

They said the former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany was the right choice by President Bola Tinubu adding that he would stand out among ministers.

Secretary General of the Tuggar Foundation, Ahmed Mohammed Tilde, stated this when he led coordinators of Ambassador Tuggar in 20 local government areas of the state on a courtesy call in Bauchi, on Sunday.

Tilde who spoke on their behalf, believed that Tuggar would contribute immensely to the development of the country as minister.

“Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar is one of the peaceful persons we have in Nigeria,” Tilde stated.

“When he was the ambassador of Nigeria to Germany he brought a lot of infrastructural development to the nation and to Bauchi State.”

Tilde, who holds the traditional title of Danmasani Tilde, said that Tuggar is an innovative person that will add value to Tinubu’s cabinet.

“He has a lot of plans now on the ground to make sure Nigeria move forward,” he stated.

“Tuggar is our gigantic mentor and he happens to be a ministerial nominee of this current government.

“Tuggar has branches in Bauchi State and he has people from each and every local government in the state as coordinators.

“Prior to his nomination, his supporters came here to tender their appreciation and word of advice”

He said Tuggar played a key role in the 2023 general election in Bauchi State.

“He contributed a lot in organising and bringing people together for APC,” he stated.

“He came up with a political structure and plans on the ground in order to achieve what we want to achieve

“If you look at his political dispensation in Gamawa, his local government area, he has put a lot of effort to ensure that the whole people who participate in the contest on the platform of APC all won, starting from the House of Reps, from the governor and the president.”

While receiving the coordinators, the Director of the Tuggar Foundation, Bauchi, Alhaji Bello Mohammed Tukura, described the solidarity visit by the coordinators as heartwarming.

“They came here to show their appreciation on the nomination of Tuggar representing Bauchi state,” he said.

“Bauchi People, and indeed Nigeria as a whole will know that now they have somebody as a minister.

“We have seen his performance as Nigeria’s ambassador to Nigeria.“He facilitated many projects that transformed Nigeria including the electrification programme, Siemens.

“He was instrumental to the railway from Maradi to Kano Jigawa, a lot of programmes he facilitated from Germany to Nigeria.

“As a minister we know if he gets a better portfolio, the people of Bauchi will be proud and happy.”