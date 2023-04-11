From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Tapshin Community in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State has honoured the former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleman Elias Bogoro, for his efforts in National and Community Development.

The Village Head of Tapshin Community, Nde Dauda Saleh Godit, who decorated Bogoro with the regalia and title of Jagaban Tapshin on Monday during the 2023 cultural festival at the Community Secondary School Tapshin, eulogised him for impacting the lives of the community for over 20 years.

According to the Leader, the ex-TETFund Boss assisted the Community to develop educational facilities as well as bursaries for its students and other developmental projects even before he was appointed to that position in 2014.

Godit, commended the unprecedented achievements Bogoro made when he served at TETFund, saying he lifted Tertiary Education in Nigeria to its desired place of pride.

The Chief noted that almost all the public tertiary institutions in the Country had benefitted from infrastructural developments and capacity-building programmes when Bogoro was at the helm of affairs at the agency.

The traditional ruler also praised the innovative policy initiated by Bogoro in research and development as a way of contributing to National Development.

On social relationships, the Royal father eulogised Bogoro’s efforts in bringing all tribes and religious faithful in Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency together to fashion out development and progress.

Responding, the recipient noted that it was his deliberate policy to ensure that all ethnic Nationalities and religions lived in harmony.

“My policy is that if you eat in your house, you should also assist your neighbours to eat because if they are hungry, it means you are also hungry”, he said.

Bogoro who noted that his assistance to Tapshin Community dated back to when he was at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi (ATBU) as a Senior Lecturer before attaining Professorship, promised to sustain it.

He urged guests who were invited to the event which included fundraisers for water projects to assist the community to achieve its goals.

The ex-TETFund boss commended Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State for the execution of the Bogoro-Lusa-Mallar and Boi-Tapshin roads, saying they have opened up the communities around the area.

Bogoro urged the people of the state to continue to support the Governor in his efforts aimed at providing development to the state.

The cultural festival which is tagged “Kang Khishi Masur 2023”, was graced by people from all walks of life including sons and daughters of the area such as Prof. Sylvester Shikyil (SAN) of the Law Faculty University of Jos, Dr Justina Deshi, among others.

The event also featured traditional dancers across towns and villages in Tapshin communities as well as Zaar Cultural dancers.