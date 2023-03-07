From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Sabiu Abdul Gwallabe has commended journalists in the state for providing in-depth reportage of the health sector.

Gwallabe opined that such reportage create an enabling environment for positive improvement of healthcare..

The Commissioner made the disclosure on Tuesday at a one day media event on the implementation of the formal sector of the state contributory health scheme organized by USAID-IHP for Journalists in the state.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ali Babayo Gamawa, the Commissioner said that although there were challenges of human resources, the government was doing its best to bridge the gap through regular advertising for recruitment.

He commended USAID-IHP for supporting the state government in capacity building of its health personnel as well as infrastructure development for effective service delivery.

He assured that with Civil Society Organisations such as Journalists Reporting Health for Development (J4PD) in the state, there would be no much problem continuing with the USAID-IHP programme anytime the partnership ends.

The Coordinator of J4PD, Elizabeth Kah reiterated the commitment of members of the CSO in reporting the health sector of the state in order to ensure positive action by government.

Kah commended USAID-IHP for building the capacity of members of the J4PD which has improved their skills and technical knowledge of reporting health issues for development.

The J4PD Coordinator urged the participants to use the opportunity given to them to understand the contributory scheme in order to be able to mobilize the public to embrace the scheme.

In his welcome remarks, Health Financing Advisor of USAID-IHP, Pharmacist Khalid Kasimu said that the aim of the meeting was to appreciate the success recorded in the implementation of the formal sector enrollment of the scheme.

He stressed the importance of Journalists in achieving the set objectives of the scheme through constant reporting and advocacy which will lead to more enrollment in the state.