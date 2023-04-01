From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The National Ex-Officio of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Bauchi, Alhaji Sirajo Dada, has been expelled from membership of the party in Gamawa LGA of the State for alleged anti-party activities.

The decision was said taken at the end of an emergency meeting of the Executive Council of the APC in Gamawa Local Government Area.

While making the announcement of the decision of the EXCO at the APC Secretariat in Gamawa on Saturday, Chairman of the APC in Gamawa LGA, Ahmed Saleh Super said that, though it was a difficult decision.

Saleh Super explained that the APC executive council in Gamawa had no option than to be hard in order to instil discipline in the party.

“Sirajo Dada really worked against the success of the APC in the LGA during the 2023 General elections. He was caught going round campaigning against the candidates of the APC,” he said.

“Sirajo Dada went against the stance of the APC, he campaigned for the candidate of the PRP for the House of Representatives seat.

“He was accosted by leadership of the APC but he glaringly refused to listen.

“Having refused to be remorseful about what he did, the executive met and came to this decision.

” Alhaji Sirajo Dada is hereby expelled from being a member of the APC in Gamawa LGA.

“We have served him with the letter to that effect and copied the State Executive through the State Chairman.

“Though the APC won the House of Representatives seat for Gamawa Federal Constituency as well as the presidential election, it could not add up votes to make the party win the Bauchi North Senatorial seat due to the anti-party activities of Sirajo Dada.”

Reading the decision of the EXCO earlier, the Vice Chairman of APC in Gamawa LGA, Garba Musa stated that the decision was in line with the provision of the constitution of the APC particularly Article 21.2 offences against the party, anti-party activities or any conduct which is likely to embarrass or has adverse effects on the party, or bring the party to hatred, contempt, ridicule or disrepute.

Musa explained that the Party called his attention to the allegations against him but he was adamant about it and the party had no choice but to apply the provisions of the party’s constitution.

Also speaking, the Secretary of APC in Gamawa LGA, Nasiru Abdulkadir Malami stressed that the decision was taken after extensive deliberations by all segments of the party in the LGA, particularly his Gamawa ward.

The Secretary said that the letter to the effect of the decision has been forwarded to the State Secretariat for onward transmission to the National Secretariat of the party.

Reacting to his expulsion from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Bauchi State, Sirajo Dada has dismissed his expulsion by the Gamawa LGA EXCO of party as ineffective and effort in futility.

Recall that the Gamawa LGA EXCO of the APC on Saturday, announced his expulsion from the party for it described as anti party activities during the 2023 General elections in the area.

Reacting to the development, Sirajo Dada said that all the allegations levelled against him were baseless, unfounded and unsubstantiated.

“They don’t have such powers to expel me, more so I have not done anything wrong to deserve such a humiliation. That action cannot hold,” he said.“

“It is a lie that I engaged in any form of anti party activities, how will I do that when I came all out to ensure that the APC won the elections. I am from Gamawa ward and the APC won in my PU and even in the ward, I delivered for the APC as expected.

“If there is anyone who has evidence of my anti party activities, he should bring it up, challenge me with it and I will defend myself anytime anywhere”

He denied being invited by the executive since the end of the general elections expressing surprise.

Sirajo denied the allegation that he withheld campaign funds allocated to Gamawa LGA.

”Nobody gave me any campaign funds for the LGA, if anyone has any proof of such, let him or her make it public.,”he said.

“Don’t forget that the APC won the House of Representatives and state house of Assembly seats, can that be done if I had engaged in anti party activities?

“I am a bona fide, card carrying member of the APC, nobody can chase me out of the party. I don’t have anything to hide. I am waiting for them.”