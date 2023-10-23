From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Bauchi State Command, has arrested a 500-level student of Veterinary Medicine of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria for allegedly stabbing a 17-year old secondary student to death.

The corps commandant, Ilelaboye Oyejide,, told journalists in Bauchi on Sunday that Abdullahi Ibrahim, a 500-level student of Veterinary Medicine of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria was arrested on suspicion of killing the teenager.

Oyejide said the suspect was arrested in Misau local government area of the state.

He said the command received information that the deceased Umar Usman was found wrapped in a cloth and dumped at Misau bypass.

“This is a case of culpable homicide,” he said.

“On October 20, a lifeless body of Usman was found and quickly taken to the General Hospital Misau where he was certified dead and handed over to the family for burial”

According to the Commandant, when they received the information, the command raised a high-powered intelligence team to go to Misau to investigate the incident.

He said after a series of investigations by the operatives the suspect was arrested.

“We came to realise that there was a chart communication between the suspect Ibrahim and the deceased Usman.

“In the communication we saw where the suspect enticed the deceased with homosexual love advances showed him his naked picture.

“When the deceased went to meet him somehow he was stabbed in the stomach and wrapped in white cloth and dumped where he was found.”

The Commandant said during investigation the suspect confessed to the crime and would charge to court according to his offence.

The suspect, Ibrahim confessed that the deceased approach him with knife In a self defence that led to a struggle that resulted in stabbing the deceased to death.

“I was really afraid because it was something I have never encountered in my life. That is why I wrapped the dead body in a cloth and dumped it along the bypass side,” he said.