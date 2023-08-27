From Paul Orude Bauchi

A 15 year old boy, Adamu Ibrahim, has been arrested by the police in Bauchi State for allegedly severing the hand of a farmer.

This was disclosed by Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).for the command.

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, said the suspect would be charged for trespass, mischief and causing grievous hurt.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had on several occasions trespassed into the victim’s farmland with his cows while rearing,” Wakil.stated.

“The unfortunate incident followed a series of complaints to the suspect’s father by the victim for intrusion into his rice farmland by the suspect.

“Similarly, the investigation revealed that on the 24th of August, 2023, the suspect who was armed with a stick and machete, mischievously invaded the victim’s farmland and destroyed the yet-to-be-ascertained value of crops.

“A disagreement ensued, in the course of which the suspect stabbed the victim upon asking him to vacate his farmland.

The suspect drew his machete and chopped off the left hand of the victim.

“On receiving this report, the Area Commander, Metropolitan swung into action and activated more preventive measures to avert circumstances that may result in a herder-farmer clash in the area and equally directed the arrest of the suspect.

“The victim was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for medical attention and he is responding to treatment.

“Therefore, the Commissioner of Police CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, psc, while warning herders to steer clear from intrusion into farmlands in the state, directed that the suspect be charged to court upon completion of the discreet investigation