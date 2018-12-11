“He stabbed me on my neck, rib, and arms. When I started shouting, he quickly ran away. I later saw myself at the hospital.”

Dan Anokwuru

Friday, November 21, will remain an unforgettable day for Mr Ethel Iloegbulam. That was the day he received a shocking call that his 18-year-old son, Collins Ilogbulam, a Cadet of the Nigeria Navy, had been murdered allegedly by some officials of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) attached to 4, Dotun Isijola Street, Kosoko, Ajangbadi.

The call and the report that his son was dead seemed like a dream to him. The father of five from Aniocha Local Government area of Anambra State immediately left Enugu State, where he had gone to secure a contract, back to Lagos.

But at the hospital, Mr Iloegbulam discovered that his son was not dead. He was only battling for life.

Daily Sun learnt that trouble started when the officials, numbering four, went to the residence of Mr Ilogbulam situated at 3, Kinsley Okonkwo Close, Jakande, Ajangbadi to disconnect the electricity supply to the place. But the victim allegedly informed the EKEDC officials that they had paid for their bill. He pleaded that they should allow him to contact his people to find out where they kept the receipt. But it was gathered that his pleas felt on deaf ears. He alleged that the official accused him of prohibiting them from doing their job. “They immediately descended on him. One of them known as Wasiu thereafter picked up a bottle from a nearby shop, and returned to the compound and stabbed him several times before escaping to their office,” a neighbour told Daily Sun.