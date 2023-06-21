From Abel Leonard, Lafia

On Tuesday, 20th June 2023, Barr Isaac Danladi, officially assumed his position as the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in Nasarawa State.

Recall that Governor Abdullahi Sule had sworn him in and inaugurated him on 13th May 2023.

A formal handing-over ceremony took place at the Ministry’s Conference Hall, where Danladi succeeded Mallam Isah Mohammed Eyah, who had been redeployed as the Permanent Secretary of the State’s Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources.

In his inaugural speech, Danladi commended the achievements of his predecessor during his short tenure and pledged to build upon those accomplishments. He expressed his commitment to working collaboratively with the Ministry’s management and staff to fulfil its core objectives.

Danladi expressed gratitude to God for his appointment and extended his appreciation to Governor Abdullahi Sule for entrusting him with the role of Permanent Secretary in a ministry he has been passionate about. He emphasized his familiarity with the ministry, having served in various capacities for the past 27 years.

Acknowledging his strong working relationship with Mallam Isah Mohammed Eyah, Danladi expressed mixed feelings about his own appointment, feeling sad about Eyah’s departure but joyous about the opportunity to contribute to the Ministry of Youth and Sports. He praised Eyah for providing him with support and guidance during their time together and expressed confidence in Eyah’s capabilities in his new role.

Danladi called upon the Ministry’s management and staff to extend the same level of support they had given his predecessor and to remain dedicated to their official duties.

During the ceremony, the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Isah Eyah, congratulated Danladi on his appointment and thanked the management and staff for their support during his own tenure.

Eyah reminisced about their shared experiences concerning Nasarawa United Football Club and praised the transparency, sincerity, and inclusiveness that characterized their working relationship. He urged the Ministry’s members to provide even greater support to Danladi and requested forgiveness for any unintentional offences committed during his time as Permanent Secretary.

Several members of the Ministry’s management, including directors and staff, spoke highly of Eyah’s leadership qualities and contributions to the Ministry. They wished him success in his new position and expressed their gratitude for the positive working environment he had fostered.