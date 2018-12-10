Tottenham Hotspur star, Harry Kane is wanted by Barcelona and they could submit a £200million offer to prise him away.

With Luis Suarez almost 32 and suffering with knee injuries, Ernesto Valverde’s side are beginning to hunt for a new forward and Kane appears to fit the bill.

The Premier League giants face the Spaniards on Tuesday night in the Champions League in a match which could see Spurs knocked out of the competition if they fail to match or better Inter Milan’s result against PSV Eindhoven.

And, according to the Daily Star, it’s now likely Barcelona officials will be giving Kane an even closer inspection as they consider their options in the transfer market.

The Tottenham superstar now has 117 goals in 165 Premier League appearances since making his debut in 2012.

Kane has already scored 13 goals in 20 appearances this season.

Since then, Kane has gone on to win two Golden Boots in the English top flight and won the same award at World Cup 2018 in Russia, cementing him as one of the world’s best centre forwards.

It is also believe Barcelona have Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, and Everton’s Brazilian starlet Richarlison on their radar.