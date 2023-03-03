From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Many banks in Osun State were shut on Friday due to a lack of money to disburse to customers, our correspondent has observed.

Findings showed that some banks in the state have not been attending to customers while Automated Teller Machines (ATM) we’re not disbursing cash.

It was observed that customers waited for some hours at the entrances of some banks, hoping that the ATM would be loaded or doors would be opened for them to withdraw over the canter.

Some guards of the banks who pleaded anonymity confided in our correspondent that all available monies in their banks have been disbursed, hence the closure to avoid unforeseen attacks.

It was also observed that some major filling stations that are selling official prices did not collect electronic payments.

Visit to some of the filling stations showed that only customers that have cash were attended to. They rejected POS and transfer.

It was gathered that only the filling stations that are selling between N250 and N300 are collecting electronic payments from customers.

Efforts to speak to some of the Managers of the filling stations proved futile as they declined to talk to the press.

An attendant who pleaded anonymity said they refused electronic payment became of the hitches they’ve experienced when a customer would have paid and debited and the money will not deliver to the receiver.

He explained that these hitches have caused a lot of disagreement and fighting at some point, hence the decision to sell for only those that have cash.