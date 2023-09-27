In a bid to provide financial literacy to Nigerians, My Pecan Bank, has launched Pecan Finance Academy with the theme, “Take Control of Your Financial Destiny”.

It is targeted at one million Nigerians who will be trained within the next four years especially women and youths in society on how to manage their finances.

The maiden edition of the workshop was held at the bank’s headquarters in Lekki, Lagos, and was attended by young entrepreneurs and students from different parts of Lagos.

This is part of the bank’s effort to improve access to affordable banking services and improve financial inclusion of some of the most financially excluded demographics in the country.

Also speaking at the event, a director at the bank, Taiwo Osinusi, expressed the bank’s commitment at helping its customers achieve financial success.

He explained that financial literacy is essential to young people who are, as expected, trying to figure out their place in the world. “This is why the bank is committed to ensuring that they are better equipped with tools to help them succeed financially as they navigate the twists and turns life will throw at them”, Osinusi said.

To encourage the target market to attend and derive benefit from the workshop, in addition to the event being free, the bank activated its corporate social responsibility by providing both transport and feeding stipends to all attendees at the event.