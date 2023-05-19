• Killed Two, 10 Passengers, Driver Kidnap

• Injured Two Others

From John Adams, Minna

The Kainji National Park in New Bussa, Borgu local government area of Niger state have being taken over by armed bandits and have equally established their camp in the hitherto famous games reserve from where they lunch attack on communities in the area.

Following this development, the Staff of the National Park has abandoned their duty post after sustained attacks by the gunmen in the area, forcing communities in the area to abandon their farms and other business activities.

It was gathered from a source close to the communities around the National Park that over 200 gunmen are believed to be occupying the games reserve and have turned it to their camp.

Our source further disclosed that due to the activities of the Bandits, no single staff of the National Park is left behind in the park including the forest guards who are providing security for the park.

It also learnt that the bandits now come from their hide out in the National Park to attack innocent travelers along the ever busy Wawa-Luma highway, connecting Benin Republic.

The Bandits used the deplorable condition of the road to their advantage as they mount road block on the bad portions to unleash terror on travelers.

Two weeks ago, the Bandits were seen in over 100 motorcycles at the entrance gate of the National Park suspected to be holding meeting. The entire Wawa-luma road was block on that day as nobody could pass it for several hours.

“As I speak with you now, no single staff of the National Park is in the park, including the forest guards. They have all left and the local vigilantes who were providing some helps in the area are not well equipped and cannot face the Bandits.

“The Bandits have completely taken over and they now are occupied the National Park, it is from the forest that they come to Wawa-Luma highway to operate, kidnapping and killing people. Not too long they came boldly to the National Park gate and held their meeting such that nobody could follow the road that day”.

It was also gathered that the Men of the Nigerian Custom Service have closed down their check point at Wawa-Babana, a border town with Benin Republic due to the activities of the Bandits.

He disclosed that on Tuesday this week, the Bandits attacked a commercial Sharon bus along the Wawa-Luma road and kidnapped the entire passengers in the bus, including the driver and injured three others on motorcycle, while one escaped into the bush.

He said the injured ones with several cutlass cuts on their bodies are currently receiving treatment at a government health facility in New Bussa, while those kidnapped are still being held by the gunmen.

When contacted, the Vice Chairman of Borgu local government, Mallam Abdullahi Mohammed Nasir aka Lambus who spoke to our correspondent on phone on behalf of the Council Chairman, confirmed the development, describing it as very worrisome and disturbing.

Mallam Abdullahi said the hitherto peaceful Borgu Kingdom which plays host to over 10 Federal Agencies and Parastatals is gradually losing it peace due to the recent influx of gunmen who now operate at will.

“The latest incident is the attack on a commercial vehicle along Wawa-Luma road where about 10 people were abducted, two were killed and unspecified numbers were seriously injured.

“That is why we are calling on both the federal and the state government to come to the rescue of the people because we don’t have what it takes to confront this situation. Borgu local government is gradually losing it peace”, the Vice Chairman submitted.