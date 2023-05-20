• 10 passengers, driver kidnapped

From John Adams, Minna

The Kainji National Park in New Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, has been taken over by armed bandits, who have equally established their camp in the hitherto famous games reserve.

Following this development, the staff of the National Park have abandoned their duty post after sustained attacks by the gunmen in the area, forcing communities in the area to abandon their farms and other business activities.

It was gathered from a source close to the communities around the National Park that over 200 gunmen are believed to be occupying the games reserve and have turned it to their camp.

Our source further disclosed that, due to the activities of the bandits, no single staff of the National Park is left behind in the park, including the forest guards providing security for the park.

It also learnt that the bandits now come from their hideout in the National Park to attack innocent travellers along the busy Wawa-Luma highway, connecting Benin Republic.

Two weeks ago, the bandits were spotted on over 100 motorcycles at the entrance gate of the National Park suspected to be holding a meeting. The entire Wawa-luma Road was blocked on that day, as nobody could pass it for several hours.

It was also gathered that the men of the Nigerian Custom Service have closed down their checkpoint at Wawa-Babana, a border town with Benin Republic, due to the activities of the bandits.

He disclosed that, on Tuesday, the bandits attacked a commercial Sharon bus along the Wawa-Luma Road and kidnapped the entire passengers in the bus, including the driver. They also reportedly injured three others on motorcycle, while one escaped into the bush.

He said the injured ones with several cutlass cuts on their bodies were currently receiving treatment at a government health facility in New Bussa, while those kidnapped are still being held by the gunmen.

When contacted, Vice Chairman of Borgu LGA, Mallam Abdullahi Mohammed Nasir, aka Lambus, confirmed the development, describing it as very worrisome and disturbing.