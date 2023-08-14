• Bandits Established Camp in Tshohon Kabula

• Three Communities Sacked

• Government has abandoned us – Communities Cry Out

From John Adams, Minna

There is no respite for Communities in Niger State as armed Bandits have continue to unleash terror on people, killing five people including one year child.

About 15 people have also been abducted by the gunmen from New Bussa, Borgu local government, Chibani, Shiroro local government and Zagzaga in Munya local government areas.

In addition, unspecified Number of cattle have stolen from Akare in Wushishi local government area on Sunday night and successfully escaped with the cattle after resisting ambush by soldiers. Six communities across the four local areas of the state came under heavy attacks at the weekend in a renewed onslaught as over 300 people are said to have been dislodged from their homes.

At lunma-Babana road in New Bussa, the gunmen attacked passengers bus, killing four people, including one year old Child and abducted seven people, while in Chibani (Shiroro) and Zagzaga (Munya) local government areas, eight people including women were kidnaped.

The Vice Chairman of Borgu local government, Hon. Abdullahi Mohammed Nasir aka Lambus confirmed the attack at Lunma-Babana road, saying that the activities of Bandits is now a daily routine on the road.

According to him, they (Bandits) have made lives unbearable for commuters plying the road as no day passes without people being kidnapped or killed along the road.

“These criminals seems to have found a comfortable abode in the National Park forest from where they lunched attacks on innocent travelers on that route”, he added.

However, a community leader in Kuchi, Munya local government area, Mallam Babaye Abdullahi who confirmed the attack at Chibani and Zagzaga communities told our correspondent that for three days now the gunmen have laid seige on the two communities, displacing well over 300 people from their homes.

Mallam Babaye said the gunmen have equally established a camp at Tshohon Kabula from where they attack communities around Kafin Koro, Adunu, Ishau, Beni, Kwagana and Daza.

“We have told the authority about the movement of these people (gunmen) but nobody is saying anything about it.

“The people have been forced to abandoned their farms at the peak of this farming season due to the activities of these criminals. People are suffering because they nowhere to go.

“The government has continued to promise that security is it priority and that something will be done about it up til now we have seen any change rather the situation is getting worst, and the people are feeling abandoned by the government. If the government failed to dislodged them their new camp at Tshohon Kabula, the Communities within the area will not know peace”, he submitted.