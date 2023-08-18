From John Adams, Minna

Leader of the notorious bandits gang, Alhaji Dogo Jede, has married a 16-year-old Christian Gbagy girl in Aglunma village, in Kwusasu District of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The marriage between Jede and his 16-year-old spouse took place on Tuesday, under heavy security in the village as the bandits were said to have taken over every strategic location within the village.

A source close to the community, who spoke to Daily Sun under the condition of anonymity, said the bandits’ leader had instructed the people of the area not to flee their homes, as their safety is guaranteed, adding that they were not after the villagers. He was said to have slaughtered a cow and shared the meat to the people to celebrate his wedding, on Tuesday.

It was further gathered that Alhaji Dogo Jede has remained in firm control of some communities within Shiroro local government, and he is very popular among the people. These communities include Kwusasu, Chukuba, Nasa, Wurukuchi and parts of Iburo, where he operates with his gang with impunity. He attends Kwusasu market and prays every Friday at the central mosque under heavy security provided by his gang.

Although our source revealed that the villagers know everything about the bandits leader and his gang, including their hideout in the bush, they are, however, afraid to disclose such for the fear of being wiped out with their family by the bandits.

It was further learnt that Dogo Jede recently lost some members of his gang to another bandits group, who tried to invade his territories in a fierce gun battle, saying that he would not allow the people to be molested any longer, after they (villagers) had agreed to his terms.

“As I speak with you, Dogo Jede, his family members and his gang are on the payroll of the communities that I mentioned earlier. They enjoy free food and there is an amount the people contribute for him, in order to allow them to farm. The people have no choice because nobody can help them and they have nowhere to run to.

“They must live in the communities to do their farm business, which is their only means of survival. Initially, when they relocated from the communities, life became completely unbearable for them, so they had to come back and embrace peace with the bandits’ leader and agreed with his terms,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Shiroro local government, Akilu Isyaku Kuta, has confirmed that the Boko Haram sect has hoisted their flag at Angwar Madaki in his local government, saying that “this is the reports that I have received from the people in the area”.

The chairman, who spoke in an interview with a private radio station monitored in Minna, equally confirmed that the bandits have asked the people not to relocate from their homes as their safety was guaranteed.