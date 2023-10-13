From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Residents of Kidandan village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State were in panic mode when rampaging bandits reportedly killed a ransom bearer.

The man had volunteered to deliver an undisclosed sum of money to secure the release of a kidnapped village Head in Kaduna State, but he was shot dead by the brigands.

The ransom bearer , Abdullahi Haruna, a member of the First Aid Group of Fitiyanul Islam, was said to have gone to deliver the ransom to the bandits when he was killed at about 2:00pm at the Sabon Layi Kidandan, on Wednesday.

A vigilante member, who pleaded anonymity, yesterday, confirmed the sad incident to newsmen. The development left residents of Kidandan village in a panic mode.

A youth leader in the community, Jamil said, “the bandits demanded a ransom for one of their captives and Abdullahi Haruna volunteered to take the money to them and the bandits ended up killing him.

“The bandits tried to force his motorcycle from him after collecting the ransom, but he resisted and told them that he was only there to deliver the ransom. They shot him for resisting to follow them into the bush. This happened in the daytime with people watching at Sabon Layi,” Jamil said.

It was gathered that Sabon Layi village is the centre of ransom collection for most of the abductions around the area.

There was no confirmation from either the State Government or the state Police Command as of the time of filing this report.