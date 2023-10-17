From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bandits have killed nine members of a vigilante group popularly known as “Yan Ba Beli” in a forest in Gamji village of Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The vigilante members were reportedly killed while they were searching for bandits who had been terrorizing communities in the Area.

Bandits had in recent times been terrorising residents in parts of the state with Governor Mohammed revealing his intention to recruit 20,000 youth to serve as watchdogs against their onslaught as one measure.

Recently, Governor Mohammed commended vigilante members of Lere community in the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area for killing 60 bandits and rescuing 29 victims.

He donated the sum of N10 million and motorcycles to the vigilante members in Lere to fight the bandits. and promised to boost joint efforts by the police and other security agencies including local vigilantes and hunters to defeat bandits.

He lamented the complacency of the federal government in addressing the activities of bandits in the state despite the efforts of his administration and security agencies in the state to prevent their incursion, warning that the combined efforts of the governors of the North West subregion to root bandits were making Bauchi State a haven for fleeing bandits.

According to a source, the bandits laid an ambush and attacked the local vigilante group members and killed nine of them while some others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The source, a member of a local vigilante group in the area, told journalists in confidence that the incident happened late Sunday evening when the Yan Ba Beli was climbing the rocks around Gamji village in search of the bandits harbouring in the forest with the intention of killing them.

He said that the bandits mounted a well-coordinated ambush for them in the forest which they fell into.

He further said that as soon they veered into the ambush, the bandits opened fire with superior weapons and overpowered the Yan Ba Beli killing nine of them instantly and injuring others.

The source said that the bodies of the nine corpses were recovered on Monday and buried the same day at the scene of the incident according to Islamic rites.

The Caretaker Chairman of Ningi LGA, Ibrahim Mato, confirmed the Killing of the vigilante members.

Mato condemned the killing, assuring that the government would continue to do everything possible to protect innocent lives and properties in the area.

The Bauchi State Police Command is yet to give an official statement on the sad incident at the time of filing this report.