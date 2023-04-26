Six persons were brutally killed on Tuesday night by suspected bandits in a mining camp at Farin-Lamba community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack which occured at about 8:30 pm left the wailing community in pain and despair.

It was gathered that the attackers were moving for an attack into the community when they storm on miners that led to the loss of lives

Plateau State Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, in a press statement, signed his Special Assistant on Media, Gyang Bere, condemned the attack and noted with pain the bloody incident which was orchestrated by bandits on innocent citizens.

He appealed to security agencies to fish out the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

He asked the security “to do all in their power to halt further attacks on Plateau communities. We cannot afford to allow acts of impunity to continue against our peace-loving communities.”

He appealed to peace loving and patriotic citizens of Plateau and environs to be committed to peaceful co-existence and unity for their maximum protection and safety.

Barr. Mutfwang admonished Plateau citizens to be conscious of their environment and alert constituted authorities of any strange movement around them for swift action.

The Governor-elect commiserates with those who lost their lives as a result of the ugly incident and reassures Plateau citizens of his commitment to a peaceful and progressive Plateau.