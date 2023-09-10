…Gov Idris donates N10m to victims

From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Bandits have reportedly killed two people in Kwarikwarasa village in Maiyama Local Government Area and abducted seven people.

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, who visited the village yesterday, condoled with the people of village and donated N10 million to the victims who were wounded during the encounter with the bandits.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that the suspected bandits stormed the village Friday morning and released one of the seven abducted persons, while six others were still in captivity including one female.

Idris further stated: “The governor assured the community that government had put measures in place to avert recurrence of the ugly event in the area.

“The governor said the present administration under his watch was giving the security agencies all the necessary support and cooperation towards combating the menace of criminals across the state.

“We will leave no stone unturned until we secure the state and make it a place where people will sleep with their two eyes close, peacefully cultivate their farmlands and go about their normal businesses without any fear of molestation from anybody.”

In his remarks, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Liba the District Head of Andari appreciated the governor for the visit and timely intervention.

While appealing to the governor to do everything within his power to rescue the abducted persons, the village head assured that the money donated would be judiciously distributed.