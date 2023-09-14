From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have attacked Giyawa village in Goronyo Local Government Area in the eastern senatorial district of Sokoto State, killing four persons.

A source from Goronyo, a neighbouring community said the armed bandits invaded the village on Wednesday night and shot sporadically at the villages.

“The bandits also charted away some foodstuffs and livestock within the village. About thirty persons were abducted while four persons were killed” the source said.

The police in Sokoto State confirmed a banditry attack on the village, saying four persons were confirmed dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Rufai, an Assistant Superintendent of Police said that eighteen persons were initially abducted by the assailants but carted away valuables including livestock.

He said seven of the abducted victims later escaped and returned to their community where many residents had fled for safety.

He said the police are on the trail of the assailants and are making efforts to ensure normalcy is restored in the affected community and environment.

However, other sources from the village claimed that over thirty persons were abducted, but the police maintained that only eleven persons were still with the attackers.