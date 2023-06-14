From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked mourners in Gwer West Local Government Area, (LGA), of Benue state and kidnapped a police officer and two others, a man and a woman, whose identities are yet to be known.

Our correspondent gathered that the mourners were kidnapped on Tuesday, at Ahume, close to Naka town while returning to Makurdi from a burial.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Andrew Ayande, said the attack was true saying it happened at about 4pm.

He lamented that terrorists were in the habit of attacking the area, making lives difficult for both residents and motorists alike.

He said “The terrorists will always come out and they did that yesterday, (Tuesday), also and unknown to the mourners, they didn’t know what was coming. They are always doing that around Ahume. It happened around 4pm.

“The people were on their way to Makurdi and they were attacked and a policeman and two others were kidnapped.

“We lost one prominent person around the place day before yesterday, (Monday), and they took the corpse home yesterday, (Tuesday), the people came as usual as they have been doing and attacked them.”

Ayande said the vehicle in which they were traveling in has been recovered and taken to Naka police station.

He told newsmen on phone that the kidnappers have contacted the families of the victims and was making demands for ransom.

He disclosed that the kidnappers demanded the total sum of N1.7 million.

Ayande who described the kidnappers as mere local thieves said they demanded the sum of N200,000 for the policeman, N1 million for the woman and N500,000 for the other man.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), in the state, SP Catherine Anene, said she has not been informed.