Bandits again struck in the early morning Friday in Sabon-Gida community of the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and abducted about 24 students of the Federal University of Gusau.

A worker in the school who craved anonymity said that the bandits took more than 24 students away during the attack that lasted for some hours. According to him, majority of them were female students.

He further said that the staccato sound of guns made residents to run away from their houses to places they considered safe.

The number of students abducted was yet to confirm as at press time, even as the police is yet to speak on the incident. But it was gathered that six of the victims had been rescued by the military.