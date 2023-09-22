From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has suspended all mining activities in the state and directed all the security agencies in the state to ensure strick compliance with immediate effect.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG)Alhaji Yakubu Bala confirmed this during a press conference n Friday in his office.

He explained that the recent heightened of security challenges in the localities sites across the state and other concerns such as lack of verifiable evidence of corporate social responsibilities, total absence of accruable revenue prompted the State Government to take the needful action.

According to him, “in the light of recent heightened security challenges in the localities of mining sites across the state and other concerns such as lack of verifiable evidence of corporate social responsibilities on the part of Miners,total absence of accruable revenue in the names of Ecological tax and development levy for State and Local Government respectively,that significant number of Miners do not posses requisite permit by the Federal Ministry of Mines and Solid Minerals and observable environmental impact.

“For these reasons,the Government of Kebbi State under the able leadership of Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris had made a difficult but inevitable decision to suspend all mining activities until further notice. This suspension is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the Safety of both mining workers and local communities”.

SSG noted that the State Government was fully aware that Mining fall under exclusive legislative list, stressed that the decision for the suspension was made after thorough assessment of the current security situation in the mining sites.

He said that the situation in the mining sites has raised serious concern about the safety of those involved in the industries,coupled with the apparent lack of verifiable sign of Corporate social responsibilities in the mist of complete of revenue generation.

“The Kebbi State Government believes that,it is of utmost importance to prioritize the protection and security of it’s citizens and to sage guard against converting the mining fields as a veritable platform for breeding of criminals and criminalities by unauthorized foreigners and non- indigenes of questionable characters, with the attendants consequences of an increase in banditry activities in our security compromised areas of Kebbi South.

“This scenario had manifested itself in other neighbouring States for which we want to avert.

“It is significant to specifically note that,the Kebbi State Government is not officially aware of the presence of the self-acclaimed Mining licensed holders and artisanal miners operating in our Mine fields nor is it deriving any revenue from mining activities. These are indeed, fundamental infractions “,he said.

While directed all the security agencies to ensure strick compliance to the suspension until further notice,the SSG added that the decision was also part of a broader effort to create an environment that would promotes safety, responsible resource extraction, long term economic prosperity of the communities and to enhance revenue generation.

—————————————————