From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of four persons and the injuring of four others when bandits attacked Unguwan Dankali, Zaria Local Government area of Kaduna State on Friday.

The Acting Spokesman for the Command, ASP Mansur Hassan in a statement on Sunday evening added that five persons were rescued while one suspected kidnapper was also arrested.

The Spokesman briefly what happened; “on receipt of the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer Dan Magaji Division and the Area Commander Zaria Area Command, mobilizsed their personnel immediately to the location where 6 persons were found critically injured.

“They were immediately evacuated to the Muslim Clinic Hospital Zaria where the doctors on duty confirmed four (4) of the dead while the remaining victims were immediately admitted to the said Hospital.

“Thereafter, the joint response teams consisting of the Police, Military, and Civilian JTF went in pursuit of the bandits, and due to the superior firepower of the security forces, the hoodlums were forced to abandon five kidnapped victims including Halima Musa, Rukaiya Salisu Ummi Sadisu, Yusuf Musa (8-month-old) and Aisha Rabiu (2-year-old).

“The victims were immediately rescued and conveyed to the above-mentioned Hospital”, he narrated.

Meanwhile, one Mansir Umar who resides at After Rail Unguwar Dankali was arrested in possession of several military woodland camouflage wears with strong suspicion to be one of the gunmen who attacked the said community.

The Command hinted that a preliminary investigation has since commenced and the suspect is cooperating with the Police while concerted effort is being intensified toward arresting the fleeing bandits.

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, Musa Yusuf Garba, while commiserating with the family members of the deceased further called on members of the public to volunteer to assist the Police with any relevant information that will lead to the arrest of the fleeing bandits.