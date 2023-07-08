From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government under Dr Nasir Idris led-administration has secured the release of at least no fewer than 30 people from the den of bandits in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman, Danko/Wasagu LGA, Alhaji Useni Aliyu Bena while confirming their rescue, commended the state government for taken gigantic efforts to liberate the victims.

He explained that 24 of the abducted people were released on Friday while another six were also released on Saturday.

He noted with satisfaction that the release of outstanding allowance of the security agencies in the state by the present administration had boosted the morale of the personnel.

The Chairman said: “We must appreciate the efforts of the state government for working hand-in-hand with security agencies by giving them the necessary support to ensure that criminals were flush out especially in areas where Kebbi is sharing border with Zamfara and Niger State.

“Let me also appreciate the efforts of the Brigade Commander in-charge of Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto States for the resilience of his men that led to rescue of 30 peoples in just two days”

According to him, some of the abducted people are from Kotangora in Niger State, some are from Danmari, Kaba and Kajiji in Zamfara State while some are from Bena in Kebbi State.

“As I am talking to you now, we are trying to arrange for the six people to be transported to Kotangora via Bena side. Its pertinent to note that when the present administration came onboard, the Governor, Dr Naasir Idris summoned a meeting with all the security agencies in the state to find a lasting solution to crime and criminality across the state.

“The Governor released funds to enable them commence action which I have shared to the relevant security agencies and this has yielded positive results,” he said.

He added that arrangement had also been concluded to take care of their medical examination to ensure that “they are in good and sound health.”