From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

In response to the recent wave of insecurity plaguing parts of Katsina State, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, said the government wouls henceforth foot medical bills of victims of terrorist attacks in the area.

“A primary focus of Governor Radda’s efforts is the provision of immediate aid to individuals, who sustain gunshot injuries during attacks by terrorists,” the Governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

The statement identified Malam Aliyu Kabiru, of Salihawa Fulani Village, Matazu Local Government area as one of the first beneficiaries of the gesture.

Kabiru reportedly suffered a severe spinal cord injury due to a gunshot wound inflicted by the assailants during a recent banditry attack in his community.

The statement ,noted that, “responding to the urgent need for medical intervention, Governor Radda directed settlement for his medical bill to ensure that Malam Aliyu’s critical implant surgery is promptly performed.

“The Governor’s gesture extends to covering the medical expenses associated with the operation.

“The Governor’s efforts are not only aimed at healing wounds, but also at sending a clear message of solidarity and support to the people of Katsina State.

“In addition to aiding civilians, Governor Radda’s support extends to the brave soldiers who sustained injuries while responding to the unfortunate incidents of attacks.

“The wounded Soldiers are currently receiving treatment at General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital in Katsina

“Amidst the turmoil that ensued near the Jibia-Batsari road after, Gurbin Magarya Junction, one soldier, L/Cpl Mohammed Tijani, tragically lost his life.

“Governor Radda expressed his deepest condolences to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, as well as to the family of L/Cpl Mohammed Tijani.

“The Governor offered heartfelt prayers for eternal peace for the departed and for strength for the bereaved family to bear this profound loss.”