From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Kaduna state governor Senator Uba Sani, have called on the Nigerian Army to establish more operational bases in southern Kaduna, to curtail activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups terrorizing innocent villagers.

This is just as the governor has commended the Nigerian army for its giant stride in restoring peace in most troubled parts of the state and making the Abuja/Kaduna expressway safer for motorists and other road users to ply without fear of being attacked.

The governor, made this known when he visited the Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagabaja, in his office at the Army Headquarters, in Abuja.

The governor while declaring the support of the state government to the Nigerian army and the various Security agencies to ensure peace and stability in the state for businesses to strive, noted the contributions of the army and called on them to continue the good work.

He congratulated Gen Lagbaja, for his appointment as COAS, saying it was well deserved given his track records as the General Officer Commanding(GOC) 1 division, Kaduna, where he was able to restore normalcy to many troubled communities and villages in the state hitherto occupied by criminals and a no go area for motorists and villagers.

Welcoming the governor to the army headquarters, the COAS, while noting that he had a good working relationship with the Kaduna state government as GOC, called on the governor to continue to engage critical stakeholders like the religious bodies, traditional institutions, security agencies to continue to support the military in tackling insecurity in the state.

He commended the state government for the infrastructural development of some army formations in the state and welfare of troops on internal security operations in the state.