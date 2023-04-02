From Abel Leonard, Lafia

After three seasons at the helm of affairs as the Head Coach of Nasarawa United FC, Bala Nikyu has parted ways with the club on mutual consent.

The exit of the former Super Falcons from the Solid Miners followed the team’s extremely poor results in the ongoing 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League Season.

In a statement released by the Club’s Media, Coach Bala Nikyu thanked the Club and its wonderful supporters for the opportunity given to him to serve. He described Nasarawa United as a big and amazing club with so much to offer.

The Management of Nasarawa United has welcomed the decision of Coach Bala Nikyu to throw in the towel, and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

The Management has also confirmed that Head Coach, Abubakar Arikya, will become Acting Technical Adviser pending the appointment of a substantive Technical Adviser, with Samson Keshi Marwa, Balarabe Ibrahim and Ibrahim Yahaya Sabo working as his assistants.

The Club’s Chairman, Chief Barr. Isaac Danladi, has urged everyone to join forces to ensure the highest possible result for Nasarawa United in their remaining six league matches.

“There is no better time to join forces than now. Everyone has to be at his best to ensure the highest possible result for our darling Club and our teaming supporters,” he said.

This news has come as a shock to the football world, and it remains to be seen who will take over as the substantive Technical Adviser of Nasarawa United FC.