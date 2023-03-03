By Joe Apu

Head coach of Kwara Falcons Baba Jibrin is optimistic that his team will give a good account of themselves in the Season Three of the Basketball African League billed for later this year despite a spate of loses recorded at the ongoing international tourney in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Speaking on his return from Luanda, Angola where he was a part of the technical crew of Nigeria’s D’Tigers to the 4th Window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers as the team’s assistant coach stated that there are positives to be taken from the defeats as it provides them an opportunity to reassess areas where they are lacking.

“There’s nothing to worry about the matches we lost because loosing is a part of the game. This is our first international engagement and we expected to meet stronger oppositions and higher standards. We’re not perturbed in any way about loses as we’re learning from it,” he said.

Jibrin, who arrived Abidjan to join his team in the international tourney yesterday also pointed out that this is a good opportunity for the newly signed players to understand each other and work together as a team.

“Kwara Falcons has got new players added to the squad and there is need for them to blend with other members of the squad. As you know, African basketball is different and our players from other leagues need to adapt. They need to understand our style and us their own style too, so that we can reach a common ground. Be rest assured that we will give our best when the Final Round commences.”

Kwara Falcons are in the Sahara Conference with US Monastir (Tunisia), Abidjan BC Fighters (Ivory Coast), AS Douanes (Senegal), Rwanda Energy Group (Rwanda) and Stade Malien (Mali).