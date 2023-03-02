Ahead of the third season of the African Basketball League, the group opponent of Nigeria’s representative AS Douanes has acquired the services of the England-born, Nigeria-descent Michael Ochereobia, BSNSports.com.ng has gathered.

Born on July 27, 1989, in London, he can play in the 4 (strong wing) and 5 (pivot) positions.

Ochereobia plays for Cheshire Phoenix in the British Basketball League (England).

Douanes are housed in the Sahara Conference with US Monastir (Tunisia), Abidjan BC Fighters (Ivory Coast), Kwara Falcons (Nigeria), Rwanda Energy Group (Rwanda) and Stade Malien (Mali).