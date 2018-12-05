Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has challenged the combined corps members deplored to Sokoto and Kebbi states to live up to the expectations of the people of the states throughout their service year.

Governor Bagudu stated this, on Wednesday, during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘C’ stream II combined orientation course of Kebbi/Sokoto states held at Dakingari,in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State, noted that their host communities were looking forward for their contributions toward development of their respective towns.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai (rtd.) said, “With the energy and zeal in which I see in you today, I am optimistic that the foundation for a promising service year had been laid.

“We therefore expect fruitful result from your efforts.

“Ensure you live up to the expectations of the Scheme by serving your fatherland with diligence and patriotis.

“The series of lectures you have undergone, military drills, martial arts training, and other related exercises must have by now stabilized your thoughts and perception that Kebbi/Sokoto states is indeed, a home away from home”, he said.

Governor Bagudu also assured them of ut maximum security in both states, appealed to them to replicate their vocational skills in their host communities to increase their small scale businesses ,economic activities and employment generations.

Earlier, Kebbi State Coordinator of the Scheme, Mr. Barde Usman who commended the Kebbi State Government for creating peaceful environment for the NYSC orientation courses to take place, described Governor Bagfudu as the most corps members-friendly governor in Nigeria.