From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has saluted Christians in the state and Nigeria as they observe good Friday and Easter Monday, significant landmarks in the salvation mission of Christ, the Messiah, on Earth and his ascension to Heaven.

Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu,Mallam Yahyah Sarki made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on behalf of his Boss.

It could be recalled that,the Federal Government had already declared Friday 7th and Monday 10th April as public holiday to mark the event.

According to him, “in recognition of the importance of the event, Governor Bagudu urged Christians to imbibe the virtues taught by Christ (AS) of nearness to God , perseverance and love for one another.

“Bagudu, further implores them to sustain brotherliness with followers of other religions.”