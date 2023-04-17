Idris dedicates victory to people, woos opposition parties

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has rejoiced with Governor-elect Dr Nasir Idris, as the Independent National Electoral Commission declared him as the winner of the supplementary election conducted on Saturday, 15/4/2023.

The Governor flanked by the former Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, DG campaign Council, other members of the State APC campaign Council, Commissioners, Special Advisers, friends and well-wishers of the Governor-elect, Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu, also took turn to rejoice and shook hands with him and his deputy elect, Senator Abubakar Umar Tafida.

Earlier, soon after the announcement of Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu as the winner of the supplementary election by INEC, Governor Bagudu and well-wishers at Government House Birnin Kebbi, engaged in special prayers to thank Allah for the victory.

In his acceptance speech at the Presidential Lodge Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State Governor-elect, Dr Nasiru Idris, Kauran Gwandu pledged to accord top priority to the education sector.

The elated Kauran Gwandu made the pledge while addressing newsmen.

He said: “The people’s government will galvanise the education sector to provide not just education, but functional education. A massive revolution is needed in the education sector. We will fully equip all the schools with modern tools and equipment.

“In all, Kebbi State will no longer lag behind in national examinations and we will take our pride of place in education. Teachers will henceforth be getting their rewards here on earth and in the hereafter.”

The Governor-elect further vowed to ensure that Kebbi State becomes the real food basket of Nigeria by strengthening the agricultural sector.

“Our people are largely agrarian and the state has been hugely blessed with vast fertile land.

My administration will inject more life into the sector towards massive food production and bolster food security, “Idris promised.

Idris also vowed to make Birnin Kebbi metropolis a true and real State Capital by executing massive infrastructural development.

He said, “We will make it a truly remarkable city by improving all its infrastructure to make it at par with all cities of the world.”

The Kauran Gwandu also vowed to pursue a massive rural transformation agenda, adding, “it is their time to get the fruits of their support to us.”

The Governor-elect also underscored the imperative of ensuring the security and safety of lives and properties of the generality of the people of the state.

He also said that the state government was genuinely concerned with the recurring security challenges in the southern parts of the state.

“We will pursue a solid security architecture development agenda to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of the citizens.

“We will maximise our relationship with all the security agencies to boost the security of lives and properties of the people,” the Kauran Gwandu added.

Idris further also promised to empower the various sections of the people of the state.

“Our government is the government of the people and it shall be by the people.

“We will initiate more policies and programmes to ensure the even development of the state,” the Governor-elect promised.

He also extended an olive branch to the opposition in the state, as according to him,”the elections are now over.

“The task of building a virile better and bigger Kebbi State is the responsibility of all,” the Kauran Gwandu said.

The Governor-elect eulogised Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his unflinching support and invaluable mentorship.

He also commended Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, SAN, DG, Campaign Council and former Governor of the State, Alhaji Usman Saidu Nasamu Dakingari and other critical stakeholders for their invaluable efforts towards ensuring his victory.

The Kauran Gwandu, therefore, dedicated his victory to the entire people of the state and promised to hit the ground running on 29th May together with his deputy elect, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida.

He commended the poor, downtrodden, rural dwellers, labourers, farmers, students, ‘Okada riders’, graduates, hawkers, workers and teachers at all levels for their support and understanding.