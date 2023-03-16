From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

.

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has launched the distribution of free drugs to pregnant women and children under the age of five procured by his administration at the cost of N200 million.

The drugs are being distributed to all General Hospitals and Primary Health Centres throughout Kebbi state in furtherance of efforts to improve maternal and child healthcare.

Performing the ceremony in Birnin Kebbi, this Thursday, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu acknowledged that the state government has achieved a lot, in the health sector in healthcare delivery services in both rural areas and urban centres.

The Governor commended his wife, a Medical Doctor, Dr.Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu for her immense support, determination and mentorship towards improving the health status of the populace, specifically identifying her giant leap in cancer control and treatment.

He was glad that Kebbi state was in the forefront of introducing indigent cancer fund to help cancer patients.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu also recalled medical outreaches conducted in the state by the government, informing his audience that a nurse confessed to him that she appreciated such exercise tremendously because she was opportuned to work with medical professionals from around the world.

The governor was similarly full of commendation for the entire staff in the health sector, development partners and other stakeholders who made it possible to attain the remarkable health indices in Kebbi state.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu announced that his administration has also released two hundred million naira to be shared among all the General Hospitals and Primary Health Centres in the state, to cushion the hardship of health workers and patients arising from the naira redesign policy.

In a remark, the Wife of the Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, said the free distribution of drugs to pregnant women and children this Thursday was not the first time of such intervention by incumbent administration to improve the health of women and children.

Dr.Zainab explained that the support fund of two hundred million naira to hospitals approved by her husband to mitigate difficulty brought about by present cash crunch was in the spirit of good governance from a responsive good government.

The wife of the governor indicated that the pioneer health institution in the state would receive five million naira, all general hospitals four million naira each while primary health centres and other categories would enjoy proportionate amount.

Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu thanked Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his immeasurable support and encouragement to the heath sector and also commended the entire health team which enhanced healthcare services and paved the way for making cancer control in Kebbi state second to none nationwide.

The Commissioner for Health, Rt. Hon. Ja’afar Muhammad announced that the drugs for pregnant women and children were procured at the cost of Two Hundred Million Naira following the approval of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu while the Chief Executive of the State also approved the release of another two hundred million naira to be shared among hospitals as relief from the effect of the cashless policy.

The commissioner thanked the Governor for alleviating the health needs of women and children as well as the elderly, saying that the gesture was highly benevolent because most patients could not afford to buy drugs.

Rt. Hon. Ja’afar Muhammad mentioned energetics, antibiotics, anti malarials, nutrition supplements, surgical materials for C/S, consumables, cancer treatment consumables, cancer treatment consumables, antidiaroelics, anti hypertensives ANC supplements, infusion/other intravenous fluids, general consumables, syringes, cotton wool and gloves as materials provided by the government for relevant treatment.

Goodwill message were delivered by Babatunde Lawal from Nutritional Internationalist, Micheal Abdu from Global Health Supply Chain, Chief Samu Kola from Breakthrough Nigeria, Dr. Abdurrashid Bello from International Health Programme, Dr. Sule Mele from the World Health Organization, and Sheikh Suhaib from UNICEF.

They unanimously identified with the improvement recorded in the health sector in Kebbi state under incumbent administration, reaffirming their resolve to maintaining active partnership in health care services.

Special recognition and commendation were made to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu for uplifting the health status of the citizenry in all fields of health services.

In votes of thank, the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health Dr. Shehu Nuhu Koko thanked Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for graciously approving the procurement of the drugs being distributed and also approving support fund to hospitals to alleviate suffering brought about by naira redesign policy.

Dr. Shehu Nuhu Koko extended similar appreciation to the wife of the Governor Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu for her contribution to the health sector and providing necessary support to the care and treatment for cancer patients.