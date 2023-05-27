From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governir, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commissioned a 500 units of Housing Estate in Birnin Kebbi,which were built by his administration in collaboration with Family Homes Ltd.

The estate, named as “Gov. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Housing Estate” was located on Sani Abacha bypass in Birnin Kebbi,behind Dr. Amina college,Birnin Kebbi.

While speaking during the inauguration, Bagudu,accompanied by the Governor elect, Dr. Nasir Idris, explained that, the housing estate was an example for the next administration to build on which are very close to the airport,.

He noted that he had built on the foundation laid by his predecessor, Alhaji Sa’idu Nasamu Dakingari, stressed that his government was also complementing what the Federal Government was doing.

“we have a federal housing estate here built by the Federal Government. I want to assure you that more houses would be build under the incoming administration of Dr Nasiru Idris, and they the houses would be distributed to beneficiaries in the next ten days'”, he said.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the houses to not only meet their family needs but also to enjoy good family life.

The Governor elect, Dr. Nadir Idris,while distributing keys of the allocated houses to the beneficiaries, recalled that his struggle to make housing available to civil servants when he was State Chairman of NUT has been fulfilled by Governor Bagudu.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Land and Housing, Alhaji Mahmud Warrah said the houses were in two categories of two and three-bedrooms respectively.

He said the house would be allocated to state civil servants on owner occupier bases, adding that a three-bedrooms would cost N7 million while a two-bedrooms would go for N6 million to be paid in 15 years.