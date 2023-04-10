From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has pledged to invest more in sports for the development of youths.

The Governor stated this at Government House Birnin Kebbi, shortly after Ramadan break fast, Iftar with the team and officials of the club.

Bagudu appreciated and commended efforts of the club in its recent success in the Nigerian professional league as well as its feat against Zamfara United.

According to him,” first and foremost, is to thank all of you and to congratulate all of you for the successes you have witnessed despite our late start, you have done very well.

“On behalf of Government and people of Kebbi State, we show our appreciation and to encourage all of you, so thank you”, he said.

The Governor reiterated his commitment to sustaining support for the development of sports in the state particularly the game of soccer.

“We decided to invest more in sports than was not hitherto being done, because sports is a field of endeavour like other fields.

“We want those who have skills and interest to have an opportunity in the field of endeavour where they can live productive lives and bring honour to all of us,” he assured.

While enumerating some of the efforts and successes his administration recorded in sports. Bagudu said, “We are doing very well in beach soccer in the country and the world, beach soccer started like an experiment in Kebbi.”

The governor further explained that the government has sponsored some youths to Kwara Sports Academy, attended all the National Sports Festivals while the state para soccer team was also in Kano for a tournament.

He later announced a donation of N10 million to the team.