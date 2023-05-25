From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the payment of a total sum of N3,911,447,534.25K for payment of gratuities and death benefits for all categories of beneficiaries.

This was confirmed by the Kebbi State Acting Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena during a press conference with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi .

According to him, “the approval of Two Billion, Three Hundred and Sixty Million, One Hundred and Fifty Six Thousand, Eight Hundred and One Naira, Seventy Eight Kobo (N2,360,156,801.78K) is for the payment of gratuities and death benefits to beneficiaries who retired and were captured between January 1st 2023 to May 15th , 2023 or beneficiaries of those who have died in the period.

He explained that, one N1,032,216,817.89K was for the payment of balances of 2017/2018 Local Government and Local Government Education Authorities, LGEAs beneficiaries following the completion of verification by the committees.

“N271,522,297.68K was approved by the Governor for the payment of gratuities and death benefits to the State and Local Government beneficiaries who retired or died in 2019 but were not in the earlier payment, however they were later captured in the addendum provided by the Kwaido committee”, he said.

He added that, the sum of N301,551,606.90K has been approved for all pending cases that were hitherto not captured but subsequently verified by the Kwaido and Head of Service Committees.

Bena said: ” with this development, the Kebbi State Government has fully paid the gratuities of all retirees and death benefits of those who served the State Government, Local Government and Local Government Education Authorities LGEAs including contract workers and that of retired or those who died prior to May 15th 2023″.