From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the release of N1,204,452,363.76 to the Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to enable it to access the FGN/UBE Matching Grant for the year 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Malam Yahaya Sarki and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

It quoted the Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Sulaiman Khalid Jega, as saying that the amount will make the additional sum of N2,408,904,707.52 available for infrastructural development in the basic education subsector.

According to the statement, the fund is for the construction of additional classrooms and renovation of dilapidated physical structures in Primary and Junior Secondary Schools in the State.

Khalid added that the fund would also be used to provide additional school furniture, perimeter fencing of schools, water and sanitation facilities such as boreholes and hand pumps.

Others are : Sports facilities, agricultural education as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in all the schools under the board.

The Kebbi Chairman of SUBEB further thanked Bagudu for his unrelenting support to the Board for the development of basic education sector in the state.