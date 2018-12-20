Molly Kilete, Abuja

More facts have emerged as to how the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshall Alex Sabundu Badeh was shot and killed on Tuesday, on Abuja/Keffi Road.

Badeh, who was also a one time Chief of Air Staff, was said to have been with his full military escort when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that the incident happened at about 6.30pm, when he was returning from his farm where he had gone to transport some bags of maize he had harvested for sale.

Daily Sun gathered that all the security details attached to him are currently being quizzed by the authorities just as sympathisers continue to troop into the home of the late CDS, as the military authorities intensify efforts to arrest the killers.

The gunmen reportedly ambushed his convoy, drove in between the vehicles and successfully separated them from the one the former CDS rode in. They immediately opened fire after separating the convoy and directly fired at his vehicle radiator and the tyres, at the same time, thus forcing the vehicle to come to a stop.

It was gathered that as soon as the vehicle came to a stop, the gunmen then went to the front seat where he sat with the driver and shot him at very close range.

After killing him, the gunmen went away with the engineer and are yet to make any contact with his family, at the time of filing this report.

The security details, who were confused about the heavy gunshot, reportedly took cover around the area and went to the scene after the attackers had disappeared only to find that their principal had been killed.

The convoy then contacted the 177 Guards Battalion, Keffi, which was the nearest military formation in the area where they rushed to, with the injured personnel and Badeh’s body.

The battalion provided tight security escort and ambulance vehicles which his body and the injured personnel to the NAF hospital in Abuja, where his remains were deposited and the injured personnel admitted into the intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A source said the family are yet to meet, to decide when and where he would be buried.

Meanwhile a family of the civilian friend of the late CDS, who was kidnapped during the attack, said they have resorted to prayers; for God to bring their loved one alive.

Meanwhile, a condolence register has been opened at the home of the late CDS, with many serving retired and serving military officers and eminent Nigerians eulogizing Badeh and praying to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.