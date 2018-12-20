Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has described the killing of former Chief of Defence Staff and former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh’s death as a great loss to the country.

On his Twitter handle, yesterday, Saraki prayed that the family and the Nigerian Air Force would have the fortitude to bear the loss.

Similarly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in addressing the death of Badeh said the news was saddening and alarming. He also extended prayers to the family and expressed hope that perpetrators of the killing would be apprehended soon.

Similarly, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has blamed Badeh’s murder on the rising insecurity in the country. He added that the best tribute President Muhammadu Buhari can pay to the late security chief is to ensure free and fair polls next year and return home to a well-deserved rest.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, yesterday, Atiku said had gunmen not waylaid the vehicle in which Badeh was travelling, he would not have sustained the gunshots and the health complications which terminated his life.

Atiku said while Badeh’s death made headline news because of the personality involved, many ordinary Nigerians are either killed or maimed on a daily basis by rampaging armed robbers, kidnappers, herdsmen and hoodlums across the country.

He described Badeh as a fine officer, “among the best of his time, one who never lost touch with officers and men despite holding several top positions in the nation’s military establishment.”

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the ambush and killing of Badeh has height- ened fears on the spate of insecurity in the country.

The PDP described Badeh as “a fine and patriotic officer, who made various sacrifices towards the security, unity and stability of the nation.

“It is curious that the former CDS was killed few weeks to his opening of defence in the N3.9 billion military fund alleged mismanagement case preferred against him by the Federal Government.” It demanded an investigation into the killing, to unravel those behind the dastardly act.